Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Agree Realty stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $73.8830 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $501,296. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

