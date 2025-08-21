Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Repligen stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.