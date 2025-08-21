Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southside Bancshares stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.2050 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $908.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

