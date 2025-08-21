Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell’s stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

