Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) & Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Critical Contrast

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repsol and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 2 1 2.38 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 1 5 1 3.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a consensus target price of $17.26, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 1.33% 9.06% 4.17% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 15.99% 34.11% 8.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $61.38 billion 0.30 $1.90 billion $0.64 24.89 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $91.42 billion 0.84 $7.53 billion $2.14 5.57

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Repsol pays out 143.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras beats Repsol on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

