Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adobe FY2027 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $21.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.37. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.43 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adobe by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 118,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

