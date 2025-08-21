Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,514,260.00 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,132,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,117,071.22. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 683,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,290,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.