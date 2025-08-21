Reviewing Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Ener-Core”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $810.70 million 2.05 $54.56 million $0.98 11.23 Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

This table compares Central Puerto and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 21.30% 11.81% 8.32% Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Ener-Core, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00

Central Puerto presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Central Puerto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Ener-Core on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

