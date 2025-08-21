Reviewing Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 855.41%. Prime Medicine has a consensus price target of $8.9167, indicating a potential upside of 175.21%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Prime Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 2.02 $8.31 million $0.07 22.43 Prime Medicine $4.96 million 87.89 -$198.13 million ($1.56) -2.08

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

