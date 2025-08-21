Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,989 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,460. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

