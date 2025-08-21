Richard Barton Sells 200,000 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Barton sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.92, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

