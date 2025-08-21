Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.02 and last traded at $71.91. 446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

