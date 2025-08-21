Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Riskified Stock Down 6.8%

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.1550 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFJ Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 37.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 666,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 483,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

