Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.1550 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,886,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,569,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 666,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,104,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 165,947 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

