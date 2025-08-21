Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

JHX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE JHX opened at $18.6610 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.