Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.54.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.1320 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.