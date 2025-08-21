Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 418,338 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $45,761,993.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Friday, August 1st, Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58.

On Friday, August 1st, Baiju Bhatt sold 10,518 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,851.80.

On Thursday, July 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $42,620,275.44.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.0%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.