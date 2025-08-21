Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $109.32 and last traded at $109.83. 16,976,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 41,516,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

Specifically, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $45,761,993.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

