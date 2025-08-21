Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Rockcliff Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.
Rockcliff Metals Company Profile
Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.
