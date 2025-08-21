Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $86.60 and last traded at $87.28. Approximately 760,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,991,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

Specifically, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $267,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,867.24. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

