Ross Paterson Acquires 10,122 Shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson purchased 10,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £39,779.46.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 385.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bytes Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 317.60 and a one year high of GBX 563. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BYIT shares. Shore Capital lowered Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Featured Stories

