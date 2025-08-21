Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for EQT Q3 Earnings

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $51.2750 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EQT by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 665.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 54,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

