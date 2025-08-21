Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for RVPH Earnings

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 17th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.5192 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.05.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

