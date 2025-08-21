Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GWRS Earnings

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Water Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 310.0%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 258.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4,273.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

