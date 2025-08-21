Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $184.7670 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Universal Health Services by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

