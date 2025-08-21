Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $232.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. St. Clair Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

