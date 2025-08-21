Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,153 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $70.4220 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.