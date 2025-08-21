Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 281,171 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Genius Sports worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $107,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $12.6230 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

