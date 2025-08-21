Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,042 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Toro worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $76.1050 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

