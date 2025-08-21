Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

