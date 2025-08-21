Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush raised shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock opened at $15.6150 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,041.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,125.76. This represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,086 over the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

