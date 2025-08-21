Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. The trade was a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. Barclays upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 490.75 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.