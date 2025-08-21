Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 109,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 116.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,606,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 865,632 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMY opened at $15.4930 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.77. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

