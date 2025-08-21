Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

