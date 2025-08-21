Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $42.5050 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,054 shares of company stock valued at $16,803,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

