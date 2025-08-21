Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,645 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Boise Cascade worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC opened at $84.3730 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

