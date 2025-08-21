Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 128,699 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 492,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $729,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.