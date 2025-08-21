Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CW opened at $480.1220 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $517.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

