Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Tennant Company $TNC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Tennant worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $10,328,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.4950 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. Tennant Company has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tennant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

