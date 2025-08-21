Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $165.4620 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

