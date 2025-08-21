Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 6,112.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,714,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after buying an additional 685,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after buying an additional 421,495 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,636.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 404,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 397,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,589,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

