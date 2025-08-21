Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.9%

CVCO stock opened at $485.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.68 and a 12 month high of $549.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $966,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.