Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.2%

CPRI opened at $20.1130 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

View Our Latest Report on Capri

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.