Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -207.98 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,508,831 shares of company stock valued at $35,299,658. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

