Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CRC opened at $47.6960 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. California Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

