Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. $IAC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of IAC worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in IAC by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 248,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $7,822,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in IAC by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

