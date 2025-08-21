Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Repay worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Repay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 950,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.