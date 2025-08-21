Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

