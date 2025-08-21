Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Analytics worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 779,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after buying an additional 357,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 268,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 142,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,036.83. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,748 shares of company stock worth $4,549,748 over the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.