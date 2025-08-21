Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

